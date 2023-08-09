Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $414.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $96,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,117.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 788,667 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $11,494,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 664,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 55,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.