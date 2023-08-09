Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Trading Down 2.8%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.76. 2,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

Taiga Building Products Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58. The company has a market cap of C$298.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. The company offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.