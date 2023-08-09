Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Trading Down 2.8%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.76. 2,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.
Taiga Building Products Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58. The company has a market cap of C$298.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.82.
Taiga Building Products Company Profile
Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. The company offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered wood products.
