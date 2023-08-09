Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-$3.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.96-$1.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $140.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

