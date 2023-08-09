Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.03-$3.29 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $140.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

