Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 446.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.34%.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

