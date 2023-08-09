Tango Therapeutics’ (TNGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $338.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.73.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.34% and a negative net margin of 446.26%. Analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tango Therapeutics
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What is Put Option Volume?
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.