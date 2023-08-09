Tango Therapeutics’ (TNGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $338.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.34% and a negative net margin of 446.26%. Analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

About Tango Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

