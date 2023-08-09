Target (TGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Target to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Target has set its Q2 guidance at $1.30-1.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.75-8.75 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Target to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Target by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

