TD Securities Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$29.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cormark reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get TELUS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS Dividend Announcement

Shares of T stock opened at C$22.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.28 and a one year high of C$30.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.16%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.