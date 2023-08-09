TD Securities Lowers Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. CSFB raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.57.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Shares of PPL opened at C$41.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.42. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$39.70 and a 1-year high of C$49.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

