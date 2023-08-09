Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

