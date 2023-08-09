Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

TLSNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLSNY

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 0.8 %

TLSNY opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.78%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Free Report

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.