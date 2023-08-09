Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

TEI opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $63,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

