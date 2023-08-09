Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GIM opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.