Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.31. 794,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,093,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.
Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Tempo Automation Company Profile
Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.
