Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.31. 794,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,093,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Tempo Automation Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempo Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tempo Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new position in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

