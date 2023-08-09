Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradata by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Teradata Stock Down 17.0 %

NYSE TDC opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

