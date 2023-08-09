Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teradata Stock Down 17.0 %

TDC stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Teradata by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

