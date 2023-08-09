Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TERN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

