Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.55 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,234,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $103,536.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,110 shares of company stock valued at $762,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,218,000 after buying an additional 1,340,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

