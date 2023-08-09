The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Director Acquires $243,625.00 in Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AES Price Performance
NYSE AESC opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $104.45.
AES Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Further Reading
