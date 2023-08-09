The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

