The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) EVP Sells $1,247,774.51 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.84 and a 52-week high of $102.26.
The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.
The Ensign Group Company Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.
