The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) EVP Sells $1,247,774.51 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.84 and a 52-week high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

