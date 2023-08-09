The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 175.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $986.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.89.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

