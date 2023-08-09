The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Neutral

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.79.

IFF opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $127.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

