The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $1,393,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $440,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,883.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,569,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,072,627.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $605,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,883.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,569,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,072,627.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 217,732 shares of company stock worth $16,198,461 in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

