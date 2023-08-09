The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,115,438.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $142,326.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,118,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,115,438.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 217,732 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,461. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

