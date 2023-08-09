The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Macerich by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

