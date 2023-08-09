Theravance Biopharma’s (TBPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 1,694.17%. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $26,145.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,756 shares of company stock valued at $93,739 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 101.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

