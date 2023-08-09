Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWKS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWKS

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

TWKS stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens AG bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 156.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,267 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 995,736 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $6,200,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.