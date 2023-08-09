Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tilray by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Tilray by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRY stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.66. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

