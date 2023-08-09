Timothy L. Brackney Sells 10,055 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Resources Connection Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $542.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.72. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Resources Connection by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Resources Connection by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

