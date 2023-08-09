Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 121.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tompkins Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of TMP opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $85.00.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.43). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.