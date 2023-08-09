Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.