Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$77.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.00.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$69.20 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$52.34 and a one year high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$63.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.57. The firm has a market cap of C$23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

