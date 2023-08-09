Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,948 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

