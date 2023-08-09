Traders Purchase High Volume of Medical Properties Trust Put Options (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 95,400 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 45,333 put options.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,253,000 after purchasing an additional 348,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.