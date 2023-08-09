Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,177 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 283% compared to the average daily volume of 1,872 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $4.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 1.1 %

Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $892.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.55. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.13 million. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

See Also

