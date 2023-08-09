Traders Purchase Large Volume of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Put Options (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 31,364 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 211% compared to the average daily volume of 10,095 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

