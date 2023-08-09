Traders Purchase Large Volume of Roblox Call Options (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 86,064 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average daily volume of 57,964 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Roblox Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Roblox has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $332,736.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

