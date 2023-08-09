TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.55.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$13.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.33%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

