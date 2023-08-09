TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.44.
TransAlta Stock Performance
TransAlta Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
