TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.44.

TSE:TA opened at C$13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

