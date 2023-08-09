TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TA. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.44.

Shares of TA opened at C$13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.52 and a twelve month high of C$13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

