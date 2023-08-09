TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at ATB Capital

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB raised their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.44.

TSE TA opened at C$13.65 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

