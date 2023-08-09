Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.66

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.66 and traded as high as $12.19. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 166,071 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $242.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

