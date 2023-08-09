Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $193,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after buying an additional 294,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $450.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

