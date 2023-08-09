Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,616. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $299.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.90.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

