Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $172.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,833 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

