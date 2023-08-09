Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Valvoline by 18.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

