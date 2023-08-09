Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 210 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.62.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

