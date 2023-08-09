Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 210 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 265.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Woodward by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $632,344 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WWD opened at $127.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $133.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

