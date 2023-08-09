TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE THS opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

